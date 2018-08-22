Stolen car parts “fence” from Halifax ordered to pay back over £36,000

A charity fundraiser from Halifax who was involved in selling on stolen car parts has been ordered by a judge to pay back more than £36,000 or face 18 months in prison.

Kamran Bostan, 36, avoided an immediate jail sentence last October after getting a character reference from the former Mayor of Calderdale, but he was told he had to pay back more than half of his ill-gotten gains within three months or go to prison.

The reference, provided by Councillor Ferman Ali, was one of a number submitted on behalf of Bostan when he was given a 15-month prison term, suspended for two years, by a judge at Bradford Crown Court last autumn.

Bostan, of Ashville Gardens, Pellon, Halifax, was also sentenced to 300 hours unpaid work for the community and made the subject of an electronically-monitored night time curfew for six months.

The court heard that Bostan was arrested after he was caught out by a man who spotted parts from his stolen white Audi being advertised for sale on eBay and Gumtree.

Bradford Crown Court heard last year that the man contacted the police and the next day Bostan was arrested when he turned up at a car park in Halifax to sell on a door from the Audi for £200.

Prosecutor Nicholas Askins said when police went to Bostan’s home they found another red Audi car, which had been stolen in Huddersfield a few days earlier, parked on the driveway.

Officers also searched a metal container unit at the property and discovered parts from stolen vehicles including the white Audi, a Mercedes stolen in Liverpool and a Volkswagen Golf stolen in Wakefield.

Bostan, who had no previous convictions, admitted a charge of conspiracy with others to convert criminal property in relation to the parts from the four stolen vehicles and the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC admitted finding his case “a difficult sentencing exercise”.

“The Crown’s case is this is somebody who is prepared, quite professionally, to fence stolen car parts often very quickly following a burglary,” noted the judge.

Barrister Abdul Shakoor, for Bostan, urged the judge to pass a suspended jail term and highlighted the letters of reference submitted on his client’s behalf including the one from Councillor Ali.

Judge Durham Hall said the references emphasised Bostan’s “very significant charitable efforts”.

Bostan was back at Bradford Crown Court for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act and Mr Askins told Judge Jonathan Rose that it had been agreed between the parties that the defendant’s benefit from criminal conduct amounted to £70,000.

Inquiries into Bostan’s financial affairs revealed that his current available assets totalled £36,650 and the judged ordered him to pay back that sum within the next three months or face going to jail for 18 months in default.