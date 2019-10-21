Stolen Halifax van crashes during police pursuit as dog unit chase down suspect

The suspect of a stolen van from Halifax was captured by the police dog unit after the driver crashed the vehicle in a car chase.

Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit pursed the white van on October 17. It had been stolen from Halifax three days earlier.

The dumped van that was stolen from Halifax (Picture West Yorkshire Police RPU)

The unit followed the vehicle into Liversedge where the driver dumped the van and attempted to flee on foot.

With the assistance of the West Yorkshire Police Dog Support Unit and the National Police Air Service helicopter, the driver was eventually found.

They were arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and document offences.

