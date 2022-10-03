News you can trust since 1853
Stolen motorbike seized in Sowerby Bridge after youths flee from police

Two youths on a stolen scooter ran off when police stopped them in Sowerby Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 12:30 pm

The pair were found behind the town’s market on Saturday night after information from the public.

Both made off as soon as they saw police but officers say they will track them down.

Earlier last week, on Wednesday, Calderdale Police seized another motorbike as part of a crackdown on yob driving.

The stolen motorbike seized in Sowerby Bridge

The vehicle was being driven without insurance, tax or MOT.

To report nuisance bikes and quads call 101 or email [email protected]

