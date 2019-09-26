Stolen Porsche worth £45,000 recovered in Halifax during police operation

A stolen Posche car worth £45,000 was recovered in Halifax as part of police operation

Earlier this week Operation Hawmill was deployed in to the Queens Road area of Halifax.

In total four illegal vehicles were seized which included the Porsche

One car was seized for having no insurance while the other two vehicles were taken off the road after failing to stop for officers.

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and is deployed by the Calderdale road Safety group to address community concerns.

It focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

