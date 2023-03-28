News you can trust since 1853
'Stop your children chasing lambs' warning from police over fears for sheep safety in Halifax

Police are urging parents to stop their children chasing newborn lambs in part of Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team say kids are running after the young sheep and this can be dangerous for lambs – even causing their deaths.

The team said: “Some of you may remember that sheep were attacked in the Mixenden area a few months ago.

"Thankfully, after assistance from the public, several suspects were identified and the attacks have stopped.

Police are urging parents to make sure their children know how dangerous chasing lambs can be
"However, it now appears that children are chasing the newborn lambs, probably with no malice, but this can have a devastating effect on both mother and lamb resulting in deaths.

"Please advise your children not to chase lambs, no matter how cute the lambs are, and please keep dogs on leads when near livestock.

"If you see people chasing sheep or have dogs not on a lead, please report it as soon as possible with descriptions.

"Remember, it is illegal for an owner or keeper of a dog to allow it to worry livestock and could result in the dog being shot.”

To report concerns or information about crime, call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

