Strangulation arrest in Halifax and Calderdale's 'most wanted' found

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police team dedicated to hunting down to cause the most harm have apprehended Calderdale’s “most wanted”.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Orion was launched in the borough last year, aimed at offering high visibility and a bespoke response, and tailored to the issues that are causing the biggest issues.

In the last week, the team says it has been concentrating on Halifax town centre to cut crime and yob behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has made 15 arrests, including one person one person on suspicion of intentional strangulation.

Operation Orion was launched in Calderdale last year

The team says it has also arrested the districts “most wanted”.

There were also arrests for breaching a closure order, drugs and fraud.

To report information or concerns about crime in your area, you can use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, call 101 or visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/report-it or anonymously .

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.