'Strong smell' in Calderdale village leads to cannabis plant farm drugs bust

A tip off helped police discover a large cannabis plant farm in a Calderdale village.

On February 19 police received reports of a strong smell coming from a property in Bailiff Bridge.

MORE CRIME: Man suffers serious injury in large Halifax group disorder and criminal damage incident

Residents also reported excessive heat and the sound of what they believed to be electric fans. coming from an apartment.

It was believed that the property had been unoccupied for some considerable time.

Enquiries were undertaken and entry was gained to the apartment where a cannabis farm was found.

MORE CRIME: Calderdale teacher turned MMA fighter jailed for raping one woman and harassing another

The farm was dismanted and enquiries are ongoing.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.

MORE CRIME: Spate of Calderdale break-ins spark police warning