Surrey Police on hunt for man with links to Halifax

Police in Surrey are appealing for help in locating wanted man Oliver Boswell, who also goes by the name of Patrick.

Boswell, 21, of no fixed abode is wanted in connection with an investigation into an assault.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft. 2 inches tall and of a medium build.

He has wavy, brown hair and possibly a beard, but could also be clean shaven. He has a small diagonal scar to the front of his forehead.

It is believed that Boswell has links to Halifax as well as Bolton in Manchester, Liverpool in Merseyside, Warrington and Middlewich in Chesire.

Anyone with any information which may assist officers in locating Oliver Boswell should call 101 quoting reference PR/45190092504.

Alternatively anyone with information can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.