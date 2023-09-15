Survivors West Yorkshire launches public awareness campaign aimed at helping male survivors of sexual abuse
The campaign by Survivors will run across TV, radio, bus and billboard advertising throughout Wakefield, Dewsbury and Halifax - making it the largest-ever UK campaign launched for male victims of sexual violence.
The campaign will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the service’s first public awareness campaign, which ran for three days in September 2003.The adverts - targeted at men aged 16 and over – will point towards the resources and support that are available from the service via the Ben’s Place Project – an online trauma-informed counseling service.
The campaign will also aim to challenge the stigma and stereotypes associated with male victims of sexual violence whilst encouraging survivors to seek help.
Robert Balfour, founder and CEO of Survivors West Yorkshire, said: “We know that male survivors of sexual violence are often reluctant to come forward but this can have a devastating impact on their lives and recovery.
"Therefore, this campaign is about breaking down the barriers that might prevent men from getting the help they need.
“Our wider ambition is to send a clear and hopeful message to survivors that they are not alone. We hope to reinforce that they are far more than their sexual violence experience. Recovery growth is very possible.”
To find out more information about the campaign or to find sources and support visit: www.survivorswestyorkshire.org.uk