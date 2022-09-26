Suspected thief 'pretended to be part of hedge' to evade police in Calderdale this morning

The 27-year-old man had run off after seeing officers this morning.

Police said: “The suspect was quickly found pretending to be part of a hedge in a nearby garden.”

A stolen motorbike and a moped were found in the man’s garden. One of the vehicles had been involved in a recent burglary.

A man was arrested

A PCSO then noticed a moped nearby and thought it looked out of place.When he ran it through the national police computer, he discovered it had been stolen the night before from Lancashire.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and on two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.