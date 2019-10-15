Suspected thieves get stuck on Calderdale church roof as firefighters come to their rescue

Two men were arrested after getting stuck on a Calderdale church roof and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Police were called to reports of two men on the roof of the Todmorden Unitarian Church on Honey Hole Road, at around 7.38pm last night.

Picture submitted by Todmorden Unitarian Church of police outside the building

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "An alarm was activated at the property and nearby residents called police. Officers attended, alongside the fire service who assisted in getting the men down.

"A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft. They have been released while investigations continue."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 1319052860

A spokesperson for the church said they would to thank the police and the local PCSO Andrew Wilson, as well as the firemen.

The church is run by a local committee and were very pleased that the crime was prevented as they have to fundraiser for any repairs added the spokesperson.

