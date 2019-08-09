Suspicious activity leads to Halifax cannabis plant farm bust

A cannabis plant farm was discovered in Halifax after suspicious activity was reported by the public.

At approximately 10am on August 8 officers located a cannabis plant farm at an address on Woodside Terrace, Boothtown.

The cannabis plans discovered in Halifax (Picture by West Yorkshire Police)

This was following reports from members of the community regarding suspicious activity at the address.

Enquiries are ongoing in to this matter.

If anyone has any further information or CCTV that may assist us with our enquiries please contact police on 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

