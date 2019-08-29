Suspicious hooded man flees from Calderdale police as patrols are stepped up

Calderdale police patrols are being stepped up in a bid to cut down the number of burglaries.

An unknown man was seen by officers conducting burglary patrols in Todmorden centre at 12.45am on August 29.

He was seen near to the One Stop Convenience store on Bridge Street. The male was wearing a hooded top and ran from officers.

Any information regarding this males identity please contact 101 quoting log 0049 of August 29

The patrols come a few days after after seven houses were broken into over a 24-hour period in the Todmorden area.

Enquiries are ongoing, but in the reports access has often been gained through damaging doors and locks on August 28.

Calderdale police sergeant Anna Law said: "Please check doors and windows are locked, and keys and valuables are not left in view. Please share this advice with any elderly or vulnerable people in your neighbourhood.

"Patrols by local officers are being increased in the area to provide reassurance."

If you have any information about the incidents call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or Calderdale police on 101.

