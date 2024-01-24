Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stefan Farbrother, 47 and of Stanningley Road in Halifax, was convicted of a string of serious sexual offences – including multiple rapes – over a five-year period.

During one of his attacks, he held a knife to his victim’s throat, and in another, restrained them using handcuffs.

Concerns about the former Sevenoaks resident were initially reported to Kent Police in 2018, which led to his arrest in June of that year.

Stefan Farbrother, of Halifax, has been jailed for 18 years

He was charged with 13 offences relating to incidents between 1991 and 1997.

These included seven offences of rape, and multiple indecent assaults.

Farbrother denied any wrongdoing during his trial at Maidstone Crown Court but was convicted on all counts.

On Monday, Farbrother was sentenced to 18 years in prison and added to the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Adam Ferguson, who led the case, said: “Farbrother targeted the victim over a period of many years.

“He subjected them to the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse, using violence and threats which included restraining them with handcuffs and holding a knife to their throat.

“I would like to thank the victim, who has been incredibly brave to come forward and give evidence.

“Successful convictions such as this are just one of the reasons we continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact the police.