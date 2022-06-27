Teacher who worked at Calderdale school banned over indecent images

Mark Perry worked as a maths teacher at The Brooksbank School in Elland for six months, until he was arrested by West Yorkshire Police in February 2019.

The 61-year-old, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty at Bradford Magistrates’ Court in April 2021 to three counts of making indecent photographs of children.

He was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and 120 hours of community service. He also received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Brooksbank School

In court, the judge accepted Perry had “dedicated a substantial proportion” of his life to educating young people, but had also been viewing indecent images since 2009.

After a hearing last month, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) conduct panel ruled the teacher should be banned from the profession indefinitely.

In a report, the TRA said: “The panel noted that Mr Perry’s actions were relevant to teaching, working with children and working in an education setting, as the offence involved images of children. The panel also took account of the way the teaching profession is viewed by others.