Teen accused of murder tells jury that Halifax mum and her partner introduced him to crack cocaine

A 16-year-old boy on trial for murder has told a jury that Halifax mum Paige Gibson and her partner introduced him to crack cocaine.

The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, told Bradford Crown Court that he had started smoking cannabis when he was 12, but it was her partner Aaron McIntosh who first gave him the Class A drug about three months before Miss Gibson’s death.

The scene in Halifax after the death of Paige Gibson

“Would you have to do anything for them to give you the crack cocaine?” asked the boy’s barrister Christopher Tehrani QC.

“Either go out robbing or go shoplifting,” said the teenager.

He explained that by “robbing” he meant stealing garden ornaments or items from shops and claimed that Miss Gibson and her partner Aaron McIntosh would go with him.

“Who introduced you to crack cocaine?” asked his barrister.

“Paige and Aaron,” said the boy.

“Do you recall when it was?” said Mr Tehrani.

“Around the end of March this year,” replied the teenager.

The boy, who has denied murdering Miss Gibson during a fatal stabbing in the corridor outside the couple’s Halifax flat, described how he had been selling a television for someone and offered it to the couple.

Once inside their flat he said he was given two or three rocks of crack cocaine which he smoked.

“What were they doing whilst you smoked the crack cocaine?” asked Mr Tehrani.

“Teaching me how to do it,” said the boy.

Mum-of-three Miss Gibson, 23, died after she suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest during an incident in the early hours of June 7 this year.

The murder trial jury has already seen CCTV footage of Miss Gibson collapsing onto the floor after a scuffle in the corridor at Weavers Brook in Ovenden between her and the 16-year-old.

The jury heard today that the teenager had a record of police cautions and previous convictions beginning when he was aged just 11.

“Do you accept that you have behaved badly on each and every one of those occasions,” asked Mr Tehrani.

“Yeah,” replied the teenager.

The teenager is due to continue his evidence to the jury on Wednesday.

The trial continues.