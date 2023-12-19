Teen attacked and robbed by gang of youths near Halifax bus station
A teenage boy was assaulted and robbed by a gang in Halifax town centre.
The 17-year-old victim was on Northgate, near Halifax Bus Station, when the tea-time attack happened.
A gang of youths hit him on the head, and damaged and stole his glasses.
Detectives believe there were people in the area at the time of the attack, which happened between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Friday, November 3.
Anyone who saw what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.