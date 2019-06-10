Teen charged with murder of Halifax woman Paige Gibson

A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a young woman following a stabbing in Halifax.

Paige Gibson died from her injuried following the stabbing incident on Cumberland Close in Halifax on June 7.

The teenager who cannot be identified for legal reasons is due to appear before Bradford Youth Court this morning (June 10).

At around 5:30am on June 7, officers were called by ambulance to reports that a 23-year-old woman had received stab wounds.

Emergency treatment was undertaken at the scene and she was transported to hospital, but sadly died from her injuries.

West Yorkshire Police, Detective Superintendent Nicola Bryar said: “Clearly people will be shocked by the nature of this incident and we are doing all we can to provide additional support and reassurance to the local community.

