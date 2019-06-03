Teen found guilty of the murder of Jamie Brown at Halifax Halloween party

A 17-year-old has been found guilty of the murder of teenager Jamie Brown who was killed at a Halloween party in Halifax.

The teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been found guilty after a trail at Leeds Crown Court.

He was also found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.

MORE CRIME: No verdict in trial of alleged neo-Nazis from Calderdale

During the trial the court heard how Jamie Brown was stabbed to death at a Halloween party in Halifax during a "nightmarish outbreak of serious violence" between rival groups of young men.

Jamie Brown, 17, suffered a fatal stab wound to the stomach in the street outside the party in East Park Road, Lee Mount, Halifax.

Leeds Crown Court was shown mobile phone footage of the moment the teenager suffered the knife wound as the groups clashed.

Mr Brown died from a single stab wound to his abdomen which damaged major blood vessels

Leeds Crown Court also heard how a 17-year-old was found guilty of violent disorder in relation to the incident.

Another 17-year-old pleaded guilty to the same offence during the trial.

Jurors were told a 16-year-old male has already pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and violent disorder in relation to the incident.

A 15-year-old was also found guilty of violent disorder.

All of the teenagers who cannot be identified for legal reasons are due to be sentenced on July 12.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.