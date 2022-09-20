Teen mugged for his e-bike in Rastrick by baseball bat-wielding thieves

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the attack at the crossroads next to the Sun Inn pub.

The 16-year-old victim first saw the two culprits on a dirt bike at the junction of Greenhead Lane and New Hey Road.

The victim rode on his e-bike up New Hey Road and crossed the road before he reached the Sun Inn.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the victim got to the crossroads next to the pub and was waiting to cross Dewsbury Road to continue up New Hey Road, the thieves approached him from behind on the dirt bike, skidding in front of the teen.

He tried to get away but was hit on the arm with a baseball bat by one of the suspects, causing him to fall off his bike near the Spit Fire Club.

The thieves – both male – made off with the electric bike heading towards Brighouse.

They were described as wearing black tracksuits and face coverings.

The stolen bike

Calderdale CID would like to speak to anyone who has information about what happened or who is offered the stolen Trek Rail 5 full suspension electric bike, which is worth thousands of pounds.

The theft happened at around 9.50pm on Monday, September 5.

Anyone who has any information about the incident or who has seen the stolen bike locally is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101, referencing crime number 13220490757.