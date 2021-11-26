Teen suffers broken jaw in reported attack after FC Halifax Town v Wrexham football match

It was reported that a 15-year-old male was assaulted as he was walking away from the football ground on Clare Road on November 23.

The teenager suffered a broken jaw as a result of the assault.

Enquiries into the circumstances regarding the incident are ongoing.

The Shay Stadium in Halifax

DI Simon Archer of Calderdale CID said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries into this serious assault which has left a young male needing surgery due to the nature of his injuries and we will do all we can to identify those responsible.

“Given the time and location that the assault took place, there will have been a number of people in the area, leaving the stadium and making their way home.