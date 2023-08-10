Teenage girl rushed to hospital after getting off Halifax bus and being attacked by 'large' man

News you can trust since 1853
Two teenage girls were attacked after getting off a Halifax bus.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read

The girls – both aged 15 – had been on the 682 bus from Halifax and got off at Halifax Road at the junction with Netherlands Avenue in Wibsey between 10pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday

They were on Netherlands Avenue when they were assaulted by a man described as aged between 40 and 50, and of large build.

One of the girls was taken to hospital with a head injury.

She has since been discharged from hospital.

Anyone who was on the 682 bus or who was in the area that night is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 2131 of August 8.