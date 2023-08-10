Teenage girl rushed to hospital after getting off Halifax bus and being attacked by 'large' man

The girls – both aged 15 – had been on the 682 bus from Halifax and got off at Halifax Road at the junction with Netherlands Avenue in Wibsey between 10pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday

They were on Netherlands Avenue when they were assaulted by a man described as aged between 40 and 50, and of large build.

One of the girls was taken to hospital with a head injury.

She has since been discharged from hospital.