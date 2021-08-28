Teenage girl victim of sex attack on bus from Todmorden to Halifax town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses

The 16-year-old was on the 592 service from Todmorden to Halifax town centre at about 5pm on Wednesday, August 4 when the attack happened.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s who referred to himself as “Sam” and said he was from Bradford.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was on the bus and witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2717 Bottomley via 101 quoting crime reference 13210394107 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat