Teenager, 15, taken to hospital with facial injuries after reported Elland street attack and robbery
Police officers in Calderdale are investigating following a report of a robbery in Elland yesterday
Officers were called at 4.41pm on January 12 to reports that a 15-year-old male had been assaulted and robbed outside an address on Elland Lane.
The victim suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital by officers for medical treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Two males, aged 15, have been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.
A police cordon was in place at the address yesterday but has since been removed.
Anyone with information which may assist with enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13220019224 or via the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatTeen
