Teenager arrested in Halifax on suspicion of making threats to kill

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife in Halifax.

By Tom Scargill
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the incident which took place between 5pm and 6pm on Friday March 24 on Queens Road.

It occurred after a man in a balaclava who was stood near a cash point threatened a man as he walked with a female towards a takeaway.

The couple went on and were not pursued.

Police tapePolice tape
An 18-year-old male has since been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and been released under investigation pending continuing enquiries.

Anyone who saw or has information about the incident is asked to contact Calderdale Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Those getting in touch should reference crime number 13230168250.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.