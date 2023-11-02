A teenager accused of murdering two men during an early hours stabbing in Halifax last month has pleaded not guilty during a hearing before a crown court judge this morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rashane Douglas, 19, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, was brought from custody to the dock at Bradford Crown Court and appeared before Judge Jonathan Rose for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

In front of a packed courtroom Douglas, who was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, confirmed his name and formally entered his not guilty pleas to five charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Douglas denied murdering 21-year-old Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah, 19, on October 1 and also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to a third male, who was also injured that night.

Tributes left for Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah after their tragic deaths in Halifax

During the hearing which lasted about 10 minutes Douglas also denied having an article with a blade or point, namely a knife, in Commercial Street.

Judge Rose discussed a timetable for the progress of the case with prosecution and defence counsel and it was estimated the trial could last more than 10 days.

The judge fixed the trial to start on February 26 next year and remanded Douglas back into custody until then.

Speaking directly to Douglas Judge Rose told him:”Your trial will take place on the 26th of February of next year.