Teenager denies Halifax double murder charges and trial set for February next year

A teenager accused of murdering two men during an early hours stabbing in Halifax last month has pleaded not guilty during a hearing before a crown court judge this morning.
By Court Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
Rashane Douglas, 19, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, was brought from custody to the dock at Bradford Crown Court and appeared before Judge Jonathan Rose for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

In front of a packed courtroom Douglas, who was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, confirmed his name and formally entered his not guilty pleas to five charges.

Douglas denied murdering 21-year-old Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah, 19, on October 1 and also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to a third male, who was also injured that night.

Tributes left for Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah after their tragic deaths in HalifaxTributes left for Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah after their tragic deaths in Halifax
During the hearing which lasted about 10 minutes Douglas also denied having an article with a blade or point, namely a knife, in Commercial Street.

Judge Rose discussed a timetable for the progress of the case with prosecution and defence counsel and it was estimated the trial could last more than 10 days.

The judge fixed the trial to start on February 26 next year and remanded Douglas back into custody until then.

Speaking directly to Douglas Judge Rose told him:”Your trial will take place on the 26th of February of next year.

“You are going to remain in custody until your trial.”