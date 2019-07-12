Teenager pleads not guilty to murdering young mum Paige Gibson in Halifax

A 16-year-old boy has today (Friday) pleaded not guilty to murdering “lovely and bubbly” mum Paige Gibson who died after being stabbed during an incident in Halifax last month.

The teenager was flanked by two security officers after being brought into the dock at Bradford Crown Court for a hearing before the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC this morning.

During a hearing lasting just over half an hour the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, formally entered his not guilty plea to the murder charge and the judge confirmed that his trial was due to begin on November 18.

Miss Gibson, 23, was fatally stabbed during an early morning incident in Cumberland Close, Ovenden, on June 7.

The police were called to the scene by paramedics, but she later died from her injuries.

After hearing that pathologists for the prosecution and defence were still completing their reports Judge Durham Hall ordered the release of Miss Gibson’s body to her family next Friday unless there was an objection raised within the next seven days.

At the end of the hearing the boy blew a kiss from the dock towards the public gallery as he was taken back into custody.

