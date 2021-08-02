Teenager who killed Halifax's Paige Gibson loses conviction appeal

Bradley Mills

Bradley Mills was 16 when he stabbed 23-year-old Paige in the chest during an early hours disturbance in Ovenden in June 2019.

Reporting restrictions meant Mills, of Illingworth, could not be named at the time but now he is 18, his identity can be revealed and his photograph has been released by West Yorkshire Police.

After being convicted of Paige's murder, Mills was sentenced to life in prison and told by a judge that he would have to serve at least 16 years in custody before being considered for release.

Paige's sister Brooke said she felt Paige could "rest peacefully" since the appeal decision.

"I want to say thank you to the homicide police team and victim support for supporting me and my family throughout the whole trial and appeal, and making sure we are all as OK as we could have been.

"The support we received from the day Paige died right up until now has been more than I'd ever thought it would be.

"Paige has got dignity back. During the appeal she was referred to as a ' lovely young mum' instead of 'deceased girl'.

"She wasn't a bad person. She went through things people would never manage to get through. People only know what they wish to hear about her but if they ever did know her, they would know she wasn't like she was made out to be.

"I hope that the people that have read Paige's story realise and learn that one stupid action can cause so much heartache and pain to a lot of people.