Teenagers suffer stab wounds in a fight in Huddersfield

Two teenagers were stabbed during a fight in a West Yorkshire town last night.

The 16 year-old boys were taken to Leeds General Infirmary for urgent medical treatment following the fight between a group of people at around 6pm on Church Lane in the Newsome area of Huddersfield.

West Yorkshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and say one of the teenagers remains in hospital in a stable condition and a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170588237.