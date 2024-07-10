Teens vaping: Three Halifax shop traders taken to court and fined over selling vapes to under-age kids
and live on Freeview channel 276
All three had cases heard at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month where they were accused of selling e-cigarettes to a 15-year-old test purchaser.
It is an offence to sell a vape to anyone under the age of 18.
West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service said it had received numerous reports alleging the shops were selling vapes to children.
Johal Brothers Halifax Ltd, at Wheatley Lane in Lee Mount, was charged with selling a Blueberry, Cherry, Cranberry Elf Bar to a 15-year-old.
In its absence, the magistrates found the company guilty and issued a £1,000 fine.
The company was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £400 and costs of £2097.
Smoke King, in Halifax Borough Market, was also found guilty in its absence and was fined £256 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £102 and costs of £1981.
And Mr Blue Ltd, of Gibbet Street, was found guilty in its absence. It was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £800 and costs of £2783.
The current director of Mr Blue Limited attended a formal interview under caution where he stated during the interview that he took over the business in October 2023 and was not the director of the company at the time of the test purchase last August.
David Strover, head of trading standards business services, said: “This series of cases highlights the work Trading Standards does to counter the sale of vapes to children.
"The sale of vapes to children should not be happening within our communities.
"We wrote to the businesses to make them aware of complaints we had received, and we informed them a test purchase may follow.
"Retailers need to ensure they have systems in place to avoid selling vapes to minors and train their staff accordingly.
"I would like to thank all the partners and members of the public for reporting illegal sales and encourage everyone to continue doing so to reduce the harm caused by vapes and tobacco in our communities.”
Anyone wanting to report illegal trading practices can call the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 to report their concerns. This can be done anonymously.