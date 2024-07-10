Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traders from three Halifax shops have been taken to court charged with selling vapes to under-age children.

All three had cases heard at Bradford Magistrates Court earlier this month where they were accused of selling e-cigarettes to a 15-year-old test purchaser.

It is an offence to sell a vape to anyone under the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Trading Standards Service said it had received numerous reports alleging the shops were selling vapes to children.

The Halifax traders' cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Johal Brothers Halifax Ltd, at Wheatley Lane in Lee Mount, was charged with selling a Blueberry, Cherry, Cranberry Elf Bar to a 15-year-old.

In its absence, the magistrates found the company guilty and issued a £1,000 fine.

The company was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £400 and costs of £2097.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smoke King, in Halifax Borough Market, was also found guilty in its absence and was fined £256 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £102 and costs of £1981.

And Mr Blue Ltd, of Gibbet Street, was found guilty in its absence. It was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £800 and costs of £2783.

The current director of Mr Blue Limited attended a formal interview under caution where he stated during the interview that he took over the business in October 2023 and was not the director of the company at the time of the test purchase last August.

David Strover, head of trading standards business services, said: “This series of cases highlights the work Trading Standards does to counter the sale of vapes to children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The sale of vapes to children should not be happening within our communities.

"We wrote to the businesses to make them aware of complaints we had received, and we informed them a test purchase may follow.

"Retailers need to ensure they have systems in place to avoid selling vapes to minors and train their staff accordingly.

"I would like to thank all the partners and members of the public for reporting illegal sales and encourage everyone to continue doing so to reduce the harm caused by vapes and tobacco in our communities.”