The Calderdale attackers, burglars and dangerous drivers jailed in June
Calderdale criminals were sent to jail by judges at Bradford Crown Court for their offences in the borough and further afield.
From violent attackers, burglars and dangerous drivers we look at the criminals who were jailed in June.
1. Suleman Amin, 20,
Pleaded guilty to a catalogue of offences including inflicting grievous bodily harm, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and common assault. Jailed for six years.
2. David Holroyd, 34, of Catherine Street, Elland,
Pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was jailed for nine years and nine months.
3. Masum Miah, 30, of Nutfield Street, Todmorden
Pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to stop for a police officer. Jailed for 15 months
4. James Hancox, 41, of High Street, Queensbury
Pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and racially aggravated threatening behaviour. He was jailed for 40 months
