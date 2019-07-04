The Calderdale criminals locked up in June

The Calderdale attackers, burglars and dangerous drivers jailed in June

Calderdale criminals were sent to jail by judges at Bradford Crown Court for their offences in the borough and further afield.

From violent attackers, burglars and dangerous drivers we look at the criminals who were jailed in June. To read the full reports of all these people jailed visit our crime section here

Pleaded guilty to a catalogue of offences including inflicting grievous bodily harm, attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm with intent, assault and common assault. Jailed for six years.

1. Suleman Amin, 20,

Pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was jailed for nine years and nine months.

2. David Holroyd, 34, of Catherine Street, Elland,

Pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop after an accident, using a vehicle without insurance and failing to stop for a police officer. Jailed for 15 months

3. Masum Miah, 30, of Nutfield Street, Todmorden

Pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and racially aggravated threatening behaviour. He was jailed for 40 months

4. James Hancox, 41, of High Street, Queensbury

