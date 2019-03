The full court cases can be read in our crime section or on our dedicated Facebook group. Offences that the criminals have been locked up for include rape, burglary and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

1. Anthony Ross, 29, from Hyde Park Road, Leeds Offences included a Calderdale burglary, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis. He was jailed today for three years, five months and has been banned from driving for four years.

2. Amir Khan, 30 from Toller Lane, Bradford Jailed for 56 months at Bradford Crown Court for Southowram burglary.

3. Matthew Bowers, aged 32, from Oldham Jailed for four years for Hebden Bridge Co-op burglary. Also pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and driving whilst disqualified.

4. Peter Clark, aged 32, from Oldham Jailed for four years for Hebden Bridge Co-op burglary

