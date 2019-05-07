The faces of Calderdale criminals locked up in April

These are the faces of criminals put behind bars for their crimes in Calderdale.

You can read all the court stories in full on the crime section of website or join our Facebook group that brings you all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax here.

1. Carl Hannam, 43, formerly of Halifax Sentenced for a total of 10 years for looking up at womans skirt in Leeds train station. other Buy a Photo

2. Michael Wainwright Jailed for six months for exposure offence on a bus and given a further six months to run consecutively for breaching the sexual offences prevention order. other Buy a Photo

3. Taryl Moxam, 23, from Derbyshire Jailed for nine years and four months pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Adam Afsar and Jason Wilby by dangerous driving on 2 April 2018. other Buy a Photo

4. Isere Forrest, 49, from Wyke Pleaded guilty to the robbery charge on the day of her trial earlier this month and was jailed her for three years. other Buy a Photo

View more