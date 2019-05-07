The criminals locked up in April

The faces of Calderdale criminals locked up in April

These are the faces of criminals put behind bars for their crimes in Calderdale.

Sentenced for a total of 10 years for looking up at womans skirt in Leeds train station.

1. Carl Hannam, 43, formerly of Halifax

Jailed for six months for exposure offence on a bus and given a further six months to run consecutively for breaching the sexual offences prevention order.

2. Michael Wainwright

Jailed for nine years and four months pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Adam Afsar and Jason Wilby by dangerous driving on 2 April 2018.

3. Taryl Moxam, 23, from Derbyshire

Pleaded guilty to the robbery charge on the day of her trial earlier this month and was jailed her for three years.

4. Isere Forrest, 49, from Wyke

