The Secret Cafe: Family who run Calderdale cafe left heartbroken after thieves smash their way in using traffic cone

A family-run cafe in a Calderdale village was broken into last night.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 10:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

The culprits used a traffic cone to smash a window of The Secret Cafe, at Tenterfields Business Park in Luddenden Foot.

The devastated staff arrived this morning (Monday) to discover a trail of destruction.

The cafe was left littered with broken glass, a charity collection box was taken and fridge and freezer doors were left open – ruining the stock inside.

The broken windowThe broken window
Pam Mollan, who runs the cafe with her son Harry Bush, said fortunately they do not leave cash on the premises overnight.

The till drawer was open so it was clear there was no money in there but she said the intruders look to have ransacked the cafe looking for the takings.

"For us as a small, family business it’s just awful,” she said.

The cafe has managed to open today.

The Secret Cafe is in Luddenden FootThe Secret Cafe is in Luddenden Foot
Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

