The worst Calderdale railway stations for bike thefts revealed

The worst railway stations across Calderdale for bicycle thefts have now been revealed.

Exclusive data from the British Transport Police can now reveal how many bikes were taken from stations across Calderdale for the first time.

Halifax and Sowerby Bridge train stations

A total of 446 bikes were stolen from 44 train stations across Yorkshire in the last three years.

Over the last three years, some 16,725 bikes were stolen from 1,245 railway stations across the UK.

In 2016/17, some 4,517 bikes were stolen, rising 29 per cent to 5,813 in 2017/18. Thefts rose by a further 10 per cent in 2018 to 6,395.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Unfortunately, bicycles remain a popular target for opportunistic thieves and British Transport Police works closely with train operating companies to improve security at cycle storage facilities throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

“To help prevent crime, we urge cyclists to invest in good quality D-locks and ensure their bikes are securely marked and registered at www.bikeregister.com.

“Getting your cycle registered helps police trace recovered cycles and return them to their owners. Additionally, it makes your property less appealing to would-be thieves.

“Cyclists can also visit our website to get advice on how to keep bikes secure."

A Department for Transport spokesman said bike theft is "a serious concern".

He said: "We want to ensure that the right infrastructure is in place to minimise this.

“That’s why we have tripled the number of station cycle racks since 2009 to help commuters lock up their bikes securely, and provided funding so that train operators can install additional security measures such as CCTV, lighting and secure swipe card entry systems.”

The list in full based on footfall, number of secure spaces, and thefts of bikes over three years

Hebden Bridge - 17 bikes stolen over three years

Todmorden - 14

Halifax - 13

Sowerby Bridge - 5

