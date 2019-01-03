These are the people Calderdale police urgently want to speak to
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
CD1026 is in connection with an assault on December 15.
CD1027 is in relation to making off without payment on December 28.
CD1024 is in relation to a serious offence on November 18.
CD1025 relates to a theft from a shop on December 13.
