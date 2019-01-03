These are the people Calderdale police urgently want to speak to

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

CD1026 is in connection with an assault on December 15. other Buy a Photo

CD1027 is in relation to making off without payment on December 28. other Buy a Photo

CD1024 is in relation to a serious offence on November 18. other Buy a Photo

CD1025 relates to a theft from a shop on December 13. other Buy a Photo

View more