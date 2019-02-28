Caught on camera

These are the people Calderdale police would like to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

1. January 6

CD1074 is in relation to a theft from a shop on January 6.
2. February 19

CD1075 relates to a theft of a bicycle on February 19.
3. February 21

CD1076 is in connection with a theft on February 21.
4. February 22

CD1077 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 22.
