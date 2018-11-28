Could you help police in Calderdale trace these people?

These are the people police urgently want to speak to in Calderdale

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime, but police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD0994 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 22
CD0994 is in relation to a theft from a shop on August 22
other
Buy a Photo
CD0996 is in connection with a theft on November 17
CD0996 is in connection with a theft on November 17
other
Buy a Photo
CD0993 is in connection with a serious offence on November 10
CD0993 is in connection with a serious offence on November 10
other
Buy a Photo
CD0991 is in relation to a serious offence on November 10.
CD0991 is in relation to a serious offence on November 10.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2