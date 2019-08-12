These are the worst areas of Calderdale for drugs crime according to West Yorkshire Police
Police figures have revealed the areas of Calderdale which have the highest number of reported drugs crimes.
These were the worst-affected areas according to the figures on www.police.uk between January and end of June 2019. Photos are listed for illustrative purposes only and do not represent specific incidents.
1. Sowerby Bridge
There were 11 reported drugs incidents in Sowerby Bridge between January and the end of June