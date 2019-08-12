Drugs stock image

These are the worst areas of Calderdale for drugs crime according to West Yorkshire Police

Police figures have revealed the areas of Calderdale which have the highest number of reported drugs crimes.

These were the worst-affected areas according to the figures on www.police.uk between January and end of June 2019. Photos are listed for illustrative purposes only and do not represent specific incidents.

There were 11 reported drugs incidents in Sowerby Bridge between January and the end of June

1. Sowerby Bridge

There were 11 reported drugs incidents in Sowerby Bridge between January and the end of June
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Police have recorded 11 drugs-related offences in Pellon in the first half of this year.

2. Pellon

Police have recorded 11 drugs-related offences in Pellon in the first half of this year.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were 13 recorded drugs offences in Thrum Hall between January and the end of June 2019.

3. Thrum Hall

There were 13 recorded drugs offences in Thrum Hall between January and the end of June 2019.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Police have recorded 13 drugs-related offences in Elland in the first half of this year.

4. Elland

Police have recorded 13 drugs-related offences in Elland in the first half of this year.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2