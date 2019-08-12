These are the worst areas of Calderdale for drugs crime according to West Yorkshire Police

These were the worst-affected areas according to the figures on www.police.uk between January and end of June 2019. Photos are listed for illustrative purposes only and do not represent specific incidents.

1. Sowerby Bridge There were 11 reported drugs incidents in Sowerby Bridge between January and the end of June

2. Pellon Police have recorded 11 drugs-related offences in Pellon in the first half of this year.

3. Thrum Hall There were 13 recorded drugs offences in Thrum Hall between January and the end of June 2019.

4. Elland Police have recorded 13 drugs-related offences in Elland in the first half of this year.

