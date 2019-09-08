These are the worst Calderdale areas where people have been in possession of a weapon
Police figures have revealed the areas of Calderdale which have the highest number of people found to be in possession of weapon.
These are areas according to the figures on www.police.uk between January and end of June 2019 where reports have been made of people being in possession of weapon such as a firearm or knife. Photos are listed for illustrative purposes only and do not represent specific incidents.
There were nine recorded possession of a weapon offences in Thrum Hall between January and the end of June 2019.