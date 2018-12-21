These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Asha Akthar (35) of Rye Lane, Halifax, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Stevie Lee Haining (29) of Smith House Avenue, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrea Lawson (47) of Dean Royd Close, Stainland, given three points on her licence, £283 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ashley Seymour (25) of Spring Head, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Craig Walter (35) of Pye Nest Gardens, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given four points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Marlie Hirst (25) of Oaklands, Brighouse, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a non-molestation order.

James Daniel Stubley (29) of Eton Street, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge for breaking a non-molestation order.

Deborah Kim Pearson (62) of Lower Heights Farm, Wainstalls, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £750 fine, £75 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Jayne Victoria Cook (41) of Station Road, Holywell Green, given six points on her licence, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Josef Kroscen (25) of Coat Hill, Halifax, given five points on his licence, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Reynolds (48) of Rochdale Road, Todmorden, disqualified from driving for 26 months, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Joanne Riding (47) of Eastwood Grove, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £288 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Daniel Barry Murdock (38) of Stanley Road, Halifax, £30 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to attend an initial Class A drug assessment and £30 fine for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Qasim Jalil (26) of Norton Tower, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £257 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Roshini Arora (59) of Crossley Gardens, Pellon, disqualified from driving for six months, given four points on her licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Vaqaas Ahmed (28) of South Parade, Stainland, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a vehicle without insurance.