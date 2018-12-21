These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Asha Akthar (35) of Rye Lane, Halifax, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Stevie Lee Haining (29) of Smith House Avenue, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrea Lawson (47) of Dean Royd Close, Stainland, given three points on her licence, £283 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ashley Seymour (25) of Spring Head, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Craig Walter (35) of Pye Nest Gardens, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given four points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Marlie Hirst (25) of Oaklands, Brighouse, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a non-molestation order.

James Daniel Stubley (29) of Eton Street, Halifax, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge for breaking a non-molestation order.

Deborah Kim Pearson (62) of Lower Heights Farm, Wainstalls, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £750 fine, £75 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Jayne Victoria Cook (41) of Station Road, Holywell Green, given six points on her licence, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Josef Kroscen (25) of Coat Hill, Halifax, given five points on his licence, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Reynolds (48) of Rochdale Road, Todmorden, disqualified from driving for 26 months, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Joanne Riding (47) of Eastwood Grove, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £288 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Daniel Barry Murdock (38) of Stanley Road, Halifax, £30 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to attend an initial Class A drug assessment and £30 fine for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Qasim Jalil (26) of Norton Tower, Halifax, given six points on his licence, £257 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Roshini Arora (59) of Crossley Gardens, Pellon, disqualified from driving for six months, given four points on her licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Vaqaas Ahmed (28) of South Parade, Stainland, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a vehicle without insurance.