These Calderdale people have appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court

These Calderdale cases have been heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Roy Ambler (42) of Whinney Hill Park, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Ehtashaam Arshad (24) of Grosvenor Terrace, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Daniel Beaumont (31) of Dewsbury Road, Elland, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Mark Brownlow (51) of Beck Road, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on his licence, £213 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

David Kaye (45) of Grove Croft, Ovenden, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Jay Krishan (28) of Thornes Park, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

James Howard O’Connor (35) of Rugby Avenue, Ovenden, given eight points on his licence, £403 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Philip Sagar (35) of Charles Street, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on his licence, £169 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Bavdhi Shorah (36) of Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Cara Smith (29) of Laurel Crescent, Ovenden, given three points on her licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrew Martin Steward (41) of Mile Cross Road, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nicola Avis (33) of Green Royd, West Vale, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Mohammed Munir Majid (37) of Ripon Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Andrew Raymond Prince (33) of Turner Avenue South, Illingworth, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.