These Calderdale people have appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court

These Calderdale cases have been heard at Bradford Magistrates Court

Stephen Lee Hall (40) of Siddal Street, Halifax, £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Anthony Mark Mitchell (32) of Crossley Gardens, Halifax, £150 fine for failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment.

Onur Kafali (36) of Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, given six points on his licence, £415 fine, £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Keith Walker (69) of Oaklands, Brighouse, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Adrian Chappell (31) of Oaklands, Brighouse, given four on his licence, £176 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Gavin Paul Cochrane (30) of Forest Crescent, Illingworth, given three points on his licence, £116 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ruth Elizabeth Byng (37) of Fall Spring Gardens, Holywell Green, given three points on her licence, £98 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mark Andrew Riley (48) of Oaklands Avenue, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Michael Sharp (61), of Halifax Road, Queensbury, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Kalum Smith (22) of Backhold Road, Siddal, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Warren Wheatcroft (45) of Cross Lane, Elland, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Kevin Farrell (61) of Shelf Moor Road, Halifax, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £160 costs for littering.

Sarah J Kaur (41) of Crossley Gardens, Pellon, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge for littering.

Jennifer Helen Campbell (40) of Stainland Road, Elland, given three points on her licence, £46 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Rachel Dale (34) of Widdop Road, Heptonstall, given three points on her licence, £208 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Kate Day (37) of Fairfield Centre, Hebden Bridge, given three points on her licence, £84 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.