These dangerous and illegal vehicles have been taken off Calderdale's streets

Dangerous and illegal vehicles have been taken off the streets in Halifax.

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit stopped a BMW on South Parade.

The driver was found to be uninsured and the vehicle seemed to be an unofficial hire car. according to the police.

The driver was reported and vehicle seized.

A black VW Golf was also stopped in Pellon Lane, Halifax.

The cars seized by police in Halifax (Pictures West Yorkshire Police RPU)

The car was stopped and driver found to have no insurance. They were reported and the vehicle was seized.

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.

