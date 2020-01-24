These huge knives were discovered in Halifax after a passenger was seen hanging out of car window

Police officers in Calderdale found these two knives in a car after it was stopped because a passenger was seen hanging out of a window.

Officers who were working as part of Operation Jemlock were in Halifax last night on patrol.

Knives discovered in car by police officers in Halifax (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

A vehicle was seen with the passenger hanging out of the window so it was stopped by officer.

READ MORE: Men arrested in Halifax town centre as police seize this dangerous knife and others like it

Following police checks the driver was subsequently arrested for drink driving, drug possession, and possession of a bladed article.

Operation Jemlock was set up by the force to 'tackle serious violent crime and knife crime across West Yorkshire' earlier this summer.

In less than six months, more than 1400 arrests have been made.

READ MORE: This is what police found when a knife scanner was installed at Halifax bus station

Between April and September 2019 there has been a 13.4% reduction in offences with knives compared to the same period last year.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here