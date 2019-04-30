"They've taken my livelihood": £20k worth of tools stolen from Halifax father-to-be

A Halifax mechanic and father-to-be says he has 'had his livelihood taken away from him' after £20,000 worth of tools were stolen from a private lock-up.

Richard Welsh arrived at the garage he rents at Washer Lane Industrial Park yesterday to find the specialist tools gone.

He says the news has 'devastated' him and his partner Leanne Foley, who is 16 weeks pregnant with their first child.

Richard, who specialises in the restoration of classic cars, was in the process of returning to work after time off to recover from mental health problems.

"It's devastating," he said, "I went down yesterday and absolutely anything of value has gone. I can't believe it.

"I've had to take a few years out and decided to come back to work properly to be able to support my daughter. It was all planned for the baby.

"There was no sign of a break-in, which makes you think. Police have been in with forensics but you don't hold out much hope with these things, do you?

"I've got no idea what happened. We've lost everything."

A close friend of Richard's is offering a £5,000 reward for the safe return of the tools.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that forensics were on the scene and said:

"Police are investigating a burglary which occurred overnight between the 28th and 29th April on Upper Washer Lane in Halifax in which a number of tools and vehicle parts were taken.

"It is believed those responsible then made away from the scene in an unknown vehicle.

"Crime Scene Investigators have attended the scene and enquiries remain ongoing."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.