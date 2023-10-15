News you can trust since 1853
Thieves raid Calderdale village scout group's HQ and escape with £5,000-worth of property

Thieves have stolen equipment worth £5,000 from a Calderdale village scout group.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Oct 2023, 17:42 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 17:42 BST
The HQ of Lightcliffe Scouts, on Coach Road in Lightcliffe, was attacked on Friday night, with the culprits damaging large containers.

The property they took included a large Billy Goat lawnmower which volunteers use to cut the grass on the camping and activity fields.

One of the group’s volunteers, Anthony Dickinson, has launched a fundraising appeal in the hope of collecting enough to replace what was taken and repair the damage caused.

The break-in happened on Friday night

On the page, he said: “We require your support to replace the items which were stolen and to repair the damage caused to the property to enable us to continue to provide our services to young people within our community.

Whether it’s £10 or £100, any amount that you are willing to donate will be gratefully appreciated."

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/replacement-of-stolen-items-building-repairs

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police on 101.