The three sheep – two adults and a lamb – were taken from the garden in Ogden in the early hours of Saturday.

The ornamental models are made of fibreglass and are much-missed, say the people who own them.

Anyone who has information about the theft or knows where the models are should call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

The three sheep stolen from Halifax

Information can also be passed on anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.