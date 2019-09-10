Thieves steal parts from tractor as police issue warning to Calderdale farming communities

Police officers are appealing for information after parts of a tractor were stolen in Calderdale.

Between September 2 and September suspects approached an agricultural tractor which was parked and secure in a field just off Rochdale Road, Ripponden.

The thieves have then made off with air intake cover and Hydraulic arms.

A spokesperson for the police is asking its rural and farming communities to be alert and report any suspicious activity to the police.

If you have any information on criminal activity then call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or report on line at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or Calderdale police on 101.

