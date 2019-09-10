Thieves steal parts from tractor as police issue warning to Calderdale farming communities

Tractor parts have been stolen in Calderdale
Police officers are appealing for information after parts of a tractor were stolen in Calderdale.

Between September 2 and September suspects approached an agricultural tractor which was parked and secure in a field just off Rochdale Road, Ripponden.

The thieves have then made off with air intake cover and Hydraulic arms.

A spokesperson for the police is asking its rural and farming communities to be alert and report any suspicious activity to the police.

f you have any information on criminal activity then call the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or report on line at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or Calderdale police on 101.

