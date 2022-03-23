Thieves steal van from Calderdale flood charities
A van belonging to two groups who work to prevent flooding in Calderdale has been stolen.
By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:06 am
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:09 am
The white Ford Transit shared by Slow The Flow and Treesponsibility was taken from Queens Terrace in Hebden Bridge between Monday night and yesterday morning.
It has both groups' logos and websites on.
The van is used for transporting tools to tree-planting sites.
Anyone who sees it should call police via 101.